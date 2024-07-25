Crypto for Advisors: Making Sense of Crypto

A: From a legal perspective, three key areas that I look at in assessing a crypto project are: compliance, governance and security. Does the team include dedicated, competent individuals looking after these areas? While it is natural and expected that the team has technical and marketing expertise, I would also want to see individuals with strong legal and financial experience to ensure that the company has been established in compliance with local laws to be able to operate as it intends and that it has an awareness about international laws and norms that could impact execution of their proposed business plan. I would prefer to see these individuals in key leadership and decision-making positions, although if the company is in a very early stage, then at least advisors to the company should include lawyers and accountants or those with a strong legal and financial management background. If the company is intending to or has issued a token, I would also expect to see a legal opinion from relevant jurisdictions to ensure compliance with local laws and regulations.