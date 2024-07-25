Bitcoin Miner Marathon Buys $100M BTC, Will Once Again Adopt 'Full HODL' Strategy

The decision to HODL or holding onto bitcoin comes almost year after Marathon started to sell its mined digital assets to pay for the company's operating expenses. Prior to the crypto winter, most miners adopted the strategy to hold on to all the mined bitcoin in their balance sheet, which paid off during the bull market rally. However, as market imploded last year, most miners started to sell their mined bitcoin to pay for operating expenses and Marathon was one of the last one to start monetizing their digital assets in early 2023.