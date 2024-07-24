PlayIconNav
Finance

Bitstamp to Start Distributing Mt. Gox Proceeds on Thursday.

Customers of the defunct crypto exchange lost their funds in a 2014 hack.

By Sheldon Reback
AccessTimeIconJul 24, 2024 at 3:33 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 24, 2024 at 3:35 p.m. UTC
(CoinDesk)
(CoinDesk)

Mt. Gox customers will start receiving payouts from the defunct crypto exchange on Thursday, some 10 years after the exchange succumbed to a hack.

The funds in bitcoin {{BTC}}, ether {{ETH}} and bitcoin cash {{BCH}} were received from the Mt. Gox trustees today, crypto exchange Bitstamp said in an email.

    • U.K. customers will not be included in the first set of distributions, Bitstamp said.

    Sheldon Reback
    Sheldon Reback

    Sheldon Reback is a CoinDesk news editor based in London. He owns a small amount of ether.

    Follow @sheldonreback on Twitter