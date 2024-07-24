Bitstamp to Start Distributing Mt. Gox Proceeds on Thursday.
Customers of the defunct crypto exchange lost their funds in a 2014 hack.
Mt. Gox customers will start receiving payouts from the defunct crypto exchange on Thursday, some 10 years after the exchange succumbed to a hack.
The funds in bitcoin {{BTC}}, ether {{ETH}} and bitcoin cash {{BCH}} were received from the Mt. Gox trustees today, crypto exchange Bitstamp said in an email.
U.K. customers will not be included in the first set of distributions, Bitstamp said.
