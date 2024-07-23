Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary on Crypto Investing, Ether ETFs and Gary Gensler

KO: Well, I've made a lot of bad investments, but I've gotten better from experience and I've learned something interesting. I guess I would call it intuition over time. When you're writing a check and making an investment and it doesn't feel right in your stomach, that's because it isn't and it's going to go to zero and it does. And I've done that to myself a few times, but now I listen to my innergut on this, which I think is just years of experience. And if it doesn't feel right, I don't do it. And it's, I've been very fortunate, you know, I don't get it right all the time, but I get it right enough that it's, it's been an interesting ride. And it's really your winners that define your success. And I will say one thing about investing to everybody, cause I've been doing this a long time. Let's say I do 10 deals. I'll do, I'll probably do 17 deals. The ones I think are gonna be the winners are never the winners. It's the ones that I think, "that's a flyer," that five years later I get 100X, 200X, 300X on. You just don't know, which is why you need that diversification in your strategy. You need to do more than one, particularly if you're talking about venture capital. That's what we're talking about here. I don't just do venture, I do private equity, I do debt, I do other things. But on the venture portfolio, it's high risk and you need diversification.