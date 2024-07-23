BlackRock's $500M Tokenized Fund Pitches for Ethena's RWA Investment Plan

Ethena's open competition is the latest example of tokenized RWAs getting increasingly used in the crypto-native, decentralized finance (DeFi) world. Most recently, DeFi lender MakerDAO announced plans to invest $1 billion of backing assets of the DAI stablecoin in tokenized Treasury products, while ArbitrumDAO, an ecosystem development organization of Ethereum layer-2 Arbitrum, finalized a similar contest to allocate the equivalent of 35 million of ARB tokens in tokenized offerings.