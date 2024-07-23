BlackRock's $500M Tokenized Fund Pitches for Ethena's RWA Investment Plan

The protocol laid out plans in a July 16 governance post to allocate a part of its $235 million USDT holdings, roughly 7% of collateral assets, and its $45 million surplus buffer called the Reserve Fund to RWA products to earn a yield. Ethena's token provides yield to investors by buying spot bitcoin {{BTC}} and ether {{ETH}} and paralelly selling, or shorting, perpetual swaps of the assets on crypto exchanges, harvesting the funding rate.