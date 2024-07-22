Tokenized Asset Manager Superstate Debuts New Fund to Profit From Bitcoin, Ether 'Carry Trade'

The USCC token, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, will generate yield for holders by buying spot bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) and taking an equal size of short positions of, or selling, BTC and ETH futures. The trade offers a delta-neutral position, profiting from the market without taking any directional bets on price changes. For example, several hedge funds pursue this strategy by buying spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) shares and selling bitcoin derivatives on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).