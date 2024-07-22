PlayIconNav
BTC
$67,365.15-0.12%
ETH
$3,469.44-1.11%
BNB
$593.82-1.11%
SOL
$181.08+2.89%
XRP
$0.61277272+3.81%
DOGE
$0.13993041+6.46%
CD20
$2,331.06+0.08%
TON
$6.98-2.38%
ADA
$0.42997234-0.55%
AVAX
$32.00+2.21%
TRX
$0.13372242-0.60%
SHIB
$0.00001771-1.27%
Ad
Finance

Swan Bitcoin Drops IPO Plan, Cuts Staff and Will Shut Managed Mining Unit

The bitcoin financial firm previously planned to go public by end of this year.

By Aoyon Ashraf
AccessTimeIconJul 22, 2024 at 5:29 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 22, 2024 at 5:32 p.m. UTC
Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten pulls plan for an IPO. (Swan Bitcoin)
Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten pulls plan for an IPO. (Swan Bitcoin)

Bitcoin financial services firm Swan Bitcoin pulled its plan to take the company public, discontinued its managed mining unit and cut staff across several units.

Swan CEO Cory Klippsten said in a social media post that the company will still offer bitcoin (BTC) financial services and free bitcoin education. "Without the expectation of significant near-term revenue from our Managed Mining unit, we are pulling our plans to IPO in the near future," Klippsten wrote in the X post.

VolumeMuteUnmute

U.S. Adds 206K Jobs in June; Mt. Gox Begins Repayments in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash

  • Bitcoin’s Price Is Way Up. And $48 Trillion in Wealth Just Got Access
    45:11
    Bitcoin’s Price Is Way Up. And $48 Trillion in Wealth Just Got Access
  • Bitcoin Ecosystem Developments in 2023 as BTC Hits Fresh 2023 High
    08:42
    Bitcoin Ecosystem Developments in 2023 as BTC Hits Fresh 2023 High
  • Bitcoin Extends Rally as $1B in BTC Withdrawals Suggests Bullish Mood
    01:10
    Bitcoin Extends Rally as $1B in BTC Withdrawals Suggests Bullish Mood
  • Why Financial Advisors Are So Excited About a Spot Bitcoin ETF
    1:02:43
    Why Financial Advisors Are So Excited About a Spot Bitcoin ETF

    • "Accordingly, Swan is pulling back from our accelerated spending plan for our core financial services business. Unfortunately, this includes staff cuts across many functions," he added.

    The move comes at a time when the mining landscape has become more competitive after the recent Bitcoin halving, which cut the block rewards by half. The availability of spot bitcoin exchange traded-funds (ETFs) have also deterred many investors from the mining industry, shutting some doors to capital for miners. As a result, many miners are struggling to keep their business profitable by being pure-play mining operations and pivoting some of their infrastructure to serve artificial intelligence and cloud computing-related services.

    Despite the Bitcoin halving making the mining ecosystem tougher and less profitable to navigate, several private miners are still vying to go public following bitcoin's record high earlier this year. Genesis Digital Assets, formerly backed by FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried, and two of Northern Data's units were among other firms reportedly planning IPOs.

    Earlier this year, Swan said it will go public within the next 12 months and the mining unit had 160 megawatts (MW), or 4.5 exahash per second (EH/s), worth of computing power up and running. The firm also said that the mining business has been funded by institutional investors, with more than $100 million and hopes to raise more capital to expand its operations.

    Read more: Bitcoin Halving Is Poised to Unleash Darwinism on Miners

    Edited by Nick Baker.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Aoyon Ashraf
    Aoyon Ashraf

    Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

    Follow @Aoyon_A on Twitter