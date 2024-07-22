Swan Bitcoin Drops IPO Plan, Cuts Staff and Will Shut Managed Mining Unit

The move comes at a time when the mining landscape has become more competitive after the recent Bitcoin halving, which cut the block rewards by half. The availability of spot bitcoin exchange traded-funds (ETFs) have also deterred many investors from the mining industry, shutting some doors to capital for miners. As a result, many miners are struggling to keep their business profitable by being pure-play mining operations and pivoting some of their infrastructure to serve artificial intelligence and cloud computing-related services.