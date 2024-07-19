Ryan Selkis Quits as Messari CEO Following Inflammatory Tweets
"This week was the first week in 6.5 years that my politics and rhetoric put the team in harms way," he wrote. "As such, I have decided to step aside as CEO."
Ryan Selkis stepped down as CEO of Messari, the crypto data and research firm he co-founded, following a series of inflammatory tweets about politics, civil war and his desire for an immigrant to get expelled from the country.
He announced his departure Friday on X, the social media platform where he pumped out a flood of controversial messages this week.
Never a stranger to launching insults on X, he amped up his comments after last weekend's assassination attempt on Donald Trump. "Anyone that votes against Trump at this point can die in a f*cking fire," he posted on X the afternoon of the shooting. "Literal war."
He also told an immigrant via X: "I hope we send you back. ... You are not entitled to citizenship. I hope it stays that way."
On Friday, as he announced his resignation, Selkis said that following the attempt on Trump's life, he had "been disgusted at the media and administration's abject failures at pressing for answers in the attack's aftermath, as well as their failure to tamp down divisive rhetoric that contributed to the attack in the first place."
Messari said Chief Revenue Officer Eric Turner will serve as interim CEO. "Ryan recently let us know of his decision to step back from an operational role as the CEO of Messari so that he can focus his time fully on crypto policy and national issues of importance to him," the company posted on X.
Selkis was back tweeting about "national issues of importance to him" right after quitting. "I beat @JoeBiden. Again," he wrote.
UPDATE (July 19, 2024, 15:52 UTC): Adds another tweet from Ryan Selkis.
