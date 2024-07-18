SkyBridge's Anthony Scaramucci on Donald Trump, Gary Gensler and Bad Press

Anthony Scaramucci: OK, yep. You know, you know what? I don't think it matters, you know, whether he's being opportunistic or transactional, which he is those things. I mean, as evidenced by his entire career, I don't think it matters. I think it's been incredibly good for crypto. I think this has been political malpractice on the part of the Democrats. For some reason, they ceded the crypto regulation to Elizabeth Warren and to Gary Gensler. It's been an unbelievable disaster for them. It's President Trump's election to lose now. President Biden has a decent record. He's reshorts and manufacturing. He's built up a microprocessor foundry in United States. He got infrastructure bill done. There's a lot of different things that he did that were beneficial to the country, helped the country heal post Covid. But they've really lost the plot on a lot of different things. If you can't put sentences together at a debate, if you can't as the president of United States without a teleprompter, and you can't free form as you and I are doing in this conversation, I think it's a big negative. Think you're trying to tell people, don't believe your lying eyes. This person is totally together and totally with it. And then let's put them up on stage at age 81 and you see him doddering. Feel, I feel actually bad for him. I guess what I would say to President Biden, there are graveyards filled with – Charles Seagal once said this – are graveyards filled with men that once thought they were indispensable. They would have been better off ceding to a new generation of Democratic leaders. And then Biden could have rode off in the sunset with a pretty good record. So now they're faced with this very rough decision to make 120 days out from the election. As it relates to Mr. Trump, I am happy that he's pro-crypto. I think if anything, he's pushed the conversation and forced the Democrats to be more open to ... and maybe we'll get rid of the Genslers and the Warrens, who have been a disaster for the industry. And I think it's been a disaster as public servants. So, you know, whatever my personal issues are with Mr. Trump – and I certainly won't be voting for him – I'm among the 40 or so people who work for him that see the danger of him, including the former vice president of the United States that was on the ballot with him. I, I often say to people, you got 40 people that worked at a pharmaceutical company. They were inside the doors of the pharmaceutical company and they came out and said, hey, the pill that you're about to take is going to kill you or members of your family. I don't know. Most people probably wouldn't take the pill. Or let's say we all worked at the automotive company. See the car that we just manufactured is going to blow up. I don't know. For some reason in politics, I have trumped arrangements in. I mean, somebody called me a never Trumper, Jenn. I laughed. Said, well, first of all, I was once a Trumper. So you definitionally, I'm not a never Trumper. If you want to say I have Trump derangement syndrome, that's fine. But I see myself as having Trump reality syndrome. I see the man for what he is. I see the lack of intellectual curiosity. I see the danger to the democracy. I see these think tanks that are working alongside of him that want to build his transition into the first few years of his presidency as a dystopian. And I'm not a one-issue voter. Now, there are one-issue voters, and I think the Democrats have made a horrific mistake here. They could have been neutral on crypto or positive on crypto. And I think it would have helped them in the election. But if they lose the election, and it's now President Trump's election to lose. But if the Democrats lose the election and they go through the autopsy, one of the things would be, wow, we really mishandled our cryptocurrency and digital asset strategy and ...