Crypto Exchange WazirX Sees $230M in Suspicious Withdrawals, Largely $100M in SHIB
One of the exchange's multisig wallets experienced a security breach, the exchange confirmed in an X post.
- Indian crypto exchange WazirX experienced a security breach in one of its multisig wallets, leading to the loss of user funds and over $230 million in withdrawals.
- The exploiter is actively selling the stolen tokens, including $100 million worth of shiba inu, $52 million in ether, on the onchain exchange Uniswap.
- These stolen funds account for over 45% of the total reserves cited by the exchange in a June 2024 report.
Indian crypto exchange WazirX saw over $230 million in withdrawals in early European hours on Thursday as a security breach affected one of its wallets, causing the loss of user funds.
"We're aware that one of our multisig wallets has experienced a security breach. Our team is actively investigating the incident," the exchange confirmed in an X post. "To ensure the safety of your assets, INR and crypto withdrawals will be temporarily paused."
WazirX identified the multisig wallet's provider as crypto custody firm Liminal in a follow-up post, hours after the initial confirmation.
The stolen funds account for over 45% of the exchange's $500 million holdings, which it disclosed in a June report.
The Indian exchange's live proof of reserve site was down for maintenance as of the time of writing.
Multisig wallets are a type of crypto wallet that requires two or more private keys to authenticate and confirm transactions before they are processed.
Early blockchain data tracked by Lookonchain shows over $100 million worth of shiba inu (SHIB) tokens were withdrawn, the most among lost funds, followed by $52 million in ether (ETH), $11 million in Matic's MATIC, and $6 million in pepe (PEPE).
Transactional data shows the exploiter is actively selling the stolen holding using the onchain exchange Uniswap. The exploiter is yet to sell their ETH holdings, and holds over $4.2 million in FLOKI tokens
WazirX is popular among Indian traders and primarily targets the Indian market. It is among the few Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) registered exchanges in the country, allowing it to offer crypto exchange services to Indian citizens.
CoinGecko data shows WazirX exchanged at least $2.2 million in volumes in the past 24 hours, led by tether (USDT) stablecoins and XRP.
UPDATE (July 18, 08:25 UTC): Adds context and background.
UPDATE (July 18, 08:41 UTC): Adds bullets and additional details on reserves.
UPDATE (July 18, 09:49 UTC): Adds additional comment from WazirX.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.