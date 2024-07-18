PlayIconNav
Crypto Exchange Kraken Paid Dave Portnoy Bitcoin in Sponsorship Deal

The Barstool Sports chief wouldn't buy at BTC's current prices, but he's "always" willing to take it as payment. "I believe in it that much."

By Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconJul 18, 2024 at 3:59 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 18, 2024 at 4:24 p.m. UTC
Barstool founder and CEO Dave Portnoy (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Barstool founder and CEO Dave Portnoy (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Dave Portnoy isn't buying bitcoin (BTC) at these prices. Accepting it as payment? That's another story.

The Barstool Sports chief took "a big portion" of his sponsorship deal with the crypto exchange Kraken in BTC, Portnoy told CoinDesk. Kraken paid him directly in the cryptocurrency along with dollars, the pair said. Neither party wanted to discuss how much money changed hands.

    • Wearing his "day trader" hat, Portnoy has tried timing trades in the bitcoin market since mid-2020, often getting burned buying high and selling low. Its current price above $60,000 is too high for him. "I'd just hate myself. If I buy it right now – a ton of it – and it goes down, we'll have a problem in my brain."

    Still, Portnoy said he's "always" willing to take bitcoin as payment: "I believe in it that much." He did so in February when Kraken began sponsoring his "Davey Day Trader Global" (DDTG) livestream.

    Despite its original billing as peer-to-peer electronic cash, bitcoin is seldom treated as a form of money. The occasional celebrity athlete signs a "paid in bitcoin" sponsorship. Those usually involve turning cash checks into crypto, as opposed to getting paid in bitcoin itself, as Kraken did for Portnoy.

    Instead, bitcoin attracts everyday investors who, like Portnoy, think "it's a good investment."

    The pizza reviewer is betting "it's gonna rip" if pro-bitcoin Republican Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential election in November, as Portnoy believes he will. But Portnoy cautions: "I'm always wrong."

    Read more: 'It's a Bitcoin Play': Mark Cuban Says Silicon Valley's Embrace of Trump Revolves Around Crypto

    CORRECTION (July 18, 2024, 16:23 UTC): Fixes misspelling of Dave Portnoy's last name in second paragraph.

    Edited by Nick Baker.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Danny Nelson
    Danny Nelson

    Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

    Follow @realDannyNelson on Twitter