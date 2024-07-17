PlayIconNav
Finance

TradFi Giant State Street Mulls Creating Stablecoin, Tokenized Deposits: Bloomberg

Traditional financial heavyweights are getting increasingly involved in tokenization efforts, putting financial assets on blockchain rails for operational benefits.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconJul 17, 2024 at 6:57 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 17, 2024 at 6:59 p.m. UTC
State Street building in London (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)
State Street building in London (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

State Street, a Boston-based asset management and banking giant, is exploring creating stablecoins and tokenized deposits to settle transfers on blockchain rails, Bloomberg reported Wednesday citing a source familiar with the matter.

The bank also weighs participating in "digital-cash consortium efforts" and is "looking at settlement options" via Fnality International, a fintech firm in which State Street has invested according to the report.

    • The report comes as State Street is increasing its presence in the digital asset space. State Street Global Advisors, the investment management arm of the company, also inked a deal with crypto investment firm Galaxy (GLXY) to develop crypto trading products, CoinDesk reported in late June based on regulatory filings. The Information reported early last month that State Street was rebuilding its digital asset division only six months after cutting the team, with plans for offering crypto custody services.

    Traditional finance heavyweights are getting increasingly involved in tokenization of traditional financial assets, or real-world assets (RWA) by placing bonds, funds or credit on blockchain rails. They do so to gain operational benefits such as increased efficiency, faster and around-the-clock settlements and lower administrative costs. Stablecoins are blockchain-based cryptocurrencies with a pegged price to an external asset. Most stablecoins are pegged to the U.S. dollar and are widely used as a tokenized version of cash.

    Asset management giant BlackRock, which now offers the largest spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund, introduced its first tokenized money market fund on the Ethereum (ETH) network with several decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols building on it. Global bank JPMorgan developed its private blockchain Onyx with its JPM Coin, a private digital version of the U.S. dollar.

    Edited by Kevin Reynolds.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Krisztian Sandor
    Krisztian Sandor

    Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

    Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter