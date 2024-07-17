Market Maker Flowdesk Doubled Down on the U.S. as Things Looked Bleak. Now That Bet Is Paying Off

Flowdesk's CEO made a contrarian bet on the U.S. while the SEC was waging war on crypto. Fast forward a year, and the country has bitcoin ETFs, ether ETFs are imminent and pro-crypto legislation is before the Senate.

By Sam Reynolds Jul 17, 2024 at 9:51 a.m. UTC