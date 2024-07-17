Crypto Exchanges Clamping Down on Prime Brokers Is Backwards Step for Market Efficiency, Traders Say

“It means you don't have this friction of counterparty risk thresholds across all of these exchanges. But the crypto exchanges themselves are insisting on this because they want that capture,” Callan said in an interview. “They want you to have to get in and out of positions on their exchange, because it boosts their volume, but it's at a cost to the quality of their liquidity. There's not as much depth in the market behind each quote and it's very sporadic.”