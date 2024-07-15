PlayIconNav
Finance

BlackRock’s Larry Fink: Bitcoin Is ‘Legitimate Financial Instrument'

The company's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) added roughly $4 billion in assets in the second quarter.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconJul 15, 2024 at 3:57 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 15, 2024 at 4:01 p.m. UTC
Larry Fink reiterated that bitcoin is a legitimate financial asset (Sean Gallup/Getty images)
  • BlackRock's Larry Fink said bitcoin is a legitimate financial asset that everybody should hold.
  • This comes as the asset manager on Monday posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings.
  • BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) added $4 billion in assets during the quarter.
    • BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink reiterated his belief that Bitcoin (BTC) is an asset that everybody should consider holding as part of their portfolio.

    “My opinion five years ago was wrong,” Fink said in an interview with CNBC. “I believe bitcoin is a legitimate financial instrument,”

    Fink's appearance Monday morning came following BlackRock's second quarter earnings results, which topped analyst estimates as assets under management increased 13% year-over-year to $10.6 trillion.

    A minor contributor to the company's AUM figure is its iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which launched in January and has accumulated more than $18 billion since, including $4 billion in the second quarter.

    Bitcoin, Fink continued, should be part of every investor’s portfolio as it potentially allows for uncorrelated returns and provides financial control.

    “It is an instrument that you invest in when you’re more frightened,” said Fink. "It is an instrument when you believe that countries are debasing their currency by excess deficits.”

    “There’s a real need for everyone to look at it as one alternative,” he concluded.

    Edited by Stephen Alpher.

    Helene Braun
    Helene Braun

    Helene is a New York-based reporter covering Wall Street, the rise of the spot bitcoin ETFs and crypto exchanges. She is also the co-host of CoinDesk's Markets Daily show. Helene is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News, YahooFinance and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

