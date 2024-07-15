PlayIconNav
BTC
$62,529.72+4.31%
ETH
$3,335.24+4.25%
BNB
$559.23+4.31%
SOL
$151.59+4.43%
XRP
$0.53494660+0.46%
TON
$7.38+0.01%
CD20
$2,152.35+3.31%
DOGE
$0.11709242+3.59%
ADA
$0.43287447+0.13%
TRX
$0.13823168+0.23%
AVAX
$26.76+2.83%
SHIB
$0.00001779+2.92%
Ad
Finance

BlackRock Assets Under Management Rise Through $10T

The asset manager is the largest public holder of bitcoin by virtue of its iShares Bitcoin Trust exchange-traded fund, which now holds more than 300,000 BTC.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJul 15, 2024 at 10:39 a.m. UTC
Updated Jul 15, 2024 at 10:42 a.m. UTC
(Jim Henderson, modified by CoinDesk)
(Jim Henderson, modified by CoinDesk)

The world's largest asset manager, BlackRock (BLK), said assets under management (AUM) climbed through $10 trillion in the second quarter.

AUM rose almost 13% from the year-earlier period to $10.6 trillion, while earnings per share (EPS) rose to $9.99 from $9.06, the company said in a statement. Revenue increased 7.7% to $4.8 billion.

VolumeMuteUnmute

How NFTs Can Revolutionize Athlete Legacies and Fan Experiences

  • Candy Digital Co-Founder on Building the Rails for Future Digital Engagement
    00:58
    Candy Digital Co-Founder on Building the Rails for Future Digital Engagement
  • U.S. House Fails to Overturn Biden’s Veto; Staked Ether Close to All-Time High
    02:00
    U.S. House Fails to Overturn Biden’s Veto; Staked Ether Close to All-Time High
  • U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows Drop in Q2: Kaiko
    00:47
    U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows Drop in Q2: Kaiko
  • What's the Biggest Problem With Play-to-Earn Model?
    00:47
    What's the Biggest Problem With Play-to-Earn Model?

    • BlackRock is the largest public holder of bitcoin by virtue of its iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) exchange-traded fund (ETF), which now holds more than 300,000 BTC

    BLK shares rose 1.2% to $838 in pre-market trading.

    Read More: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund Tops $500M as Tokenized Treasury Market Soars

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Jamie Crawley
    Jamie Crawley

    Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

    Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter
    Read more about
    BlackRockEarnings