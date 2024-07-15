BlackRock Assets Under Management Rise Through $10T
The asset manager is the largest public holder of bitcoin by virtue of its iShares Bitcoin Trust exchange-traded fund, which now holds more than 300,000 BTC.
The world's largest asset manager, BlackRock (BLK), said assets under management (AUM) climbed through $10 trillion in the second quarter.
AUM rose almost 13% from the year-earlier period to $10.6 trillion, while earnings per share (EPS) rose to $9.99 from $9.06, the company said in a statement. Revenue increased 7.7% to $4.8 billion.
BlackRock is the largest public holder of bitcoin by virtue of its iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) exchange-traded fund (ETF), which now holds more than 300,000 BTC
BLK shares rose 1.2% to $838 in pre-market trading.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.