DEX Aggregator Rage Trade to Issue Token on Buzzy New Layer 1 Blockchain Hyperliquid
The token sale will take place on August 7.
- 20 million tokens of the 100 million total supply will be sold on Fjord Foundry at a fixed price of $0.30.
- "Rage Quit" feature introduced to allow private investors to get their allocation early for a 60% haircut.
- RAGE will be one of the first tokens on Hyperliquid, a newly-launched layer-1 blockchain.
Decentralized exchange (DEX) perpetual aggregator Rage Trade has announced plans to issue a new token (RAGE) via a liquidity generation event and a token sale on hosted on Fjord Foundry on Aug. 7.
The token will be built on the recently-released Hyperliquid blockchain, a layer-1 network that initially soared to popularity with its decentralized perpetuals exchange.
Rage Trade currently aggregates GMX, Synthetix, Dydx, Aevo and Hyperliquid. It is designed to let traders manage their positions across multiple chains and earn incentives on each.
20 million RAGE tokens will be sold at a fixed price of $0.30 on Fjord with an additional nine million tokens being used to seed liquidity on Hyperliquid during the token generation event. Six million tokens has also been set aside for future market making and product incentives.
Rage Trade opted to issue its token on Hyperliquid after the network became the most popular avenue on Rage’s Perp Aggregator, with over 1,300 users generating $445 million in volume.
The token will have a total supply of 100 million, 20% of that has been allocated to the token sale whilst 30% will be put in the community treasury, which is subject to a 12-month cliff and a 24-month linear vesting schedule.
A deflationary mechanism dubbed "Rage Quit" allows private investors and airdrop recipients to scrap the vesting schedule and receive their allocation after an initial three month cliff is complete, a 60% haircut will apply to those selecting to use Rage Quit, which will reduce supply of RAGE.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.