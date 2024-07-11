PlayIconNav
Iggy Azalea's MOTHER Token Jumps Over 50% After Partnering With DWF Labs

MOTHER jumped as much 50% after the announcement to over 4 cents.

By Parikshit Mishra
AccessTimeIconJul 11, 2024 at 2:10 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 11, 2024 at 2:14 p.m. UTC
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - JUNE 10: Iggy Azalea performs at the Tel Aviv Pride Parade on June 10, 2022 in Jerusalem, Israel. The annual Pride Parade draws thousands of people from around the world and across Israel. According to a 2019 report it is the largest pride parade on the continent of Asia. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld /Getty Images)
Iggy Azalea performing in 2022. (Alexi Rosenfeld /Getty Images)

Iggy Azalea is venturing deeper into crypto with a partnership with crypto market maker DWF Labs, the firm said in a social media post on Thursday.

DWF Labs said it is partnering with the Australian rapper in a post on X, without giving any details on the partnership. The announcement sent the MOTHER token skywards.

    • MOTHER jumped as much as 50% to over 4 cents after the post.

    Iggy Azalea started the controversial token in late May to modest fanfare. However, soon after its launch, the token rose significantly, turning its early holders into millionaires overnight, even though many in the crypto circles questioned its legitimacy.

    Last month, the rapper said that MOTHER token holders might soon be able to buy buy cell phones and telecom plans from Azalea's planned telecommunications company.

    Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.


    Parikshit Mishra
    Parikshit Mishra

    Parikshit Mishra is CoinDesk's Deputy Managing Editor responsible for breaking news coverage. He does not have any crypto holdings.

    Follow @parikshitm899 on Twitter