Iggy Azalea's MOTHER Token Jumps Over 50% After Partnering With DWF Labs
MOTHER jumped as much 50% after the announcement to over 4 cents.
Iggy Azalea is venturing deeper into crypto with a partnership with crypto market maker DWF Labs, the firm said in a social media post on Thursday.
DWF Labs said it is partnering with the Australian rapper in a post on X, without giving any details on the partnership. The announcement sent the MOTHER token skywards.
MOTHER jumped as much as 50% to over 4 cents after the post.
Iggy Azalea started the controversial token in late May to modest fanfare. However, soon after its launch, the token rose significantly, turning its early holders into millionaires overnight, even though many in the crypto circles questioned its legitimacy.
Last month, the rapper said that MOTHER token holders might soon be able to buy buy cell phones and telecom plans from Azalea's planned telecommunications company.
