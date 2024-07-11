Fireblocks Adds First Clutch of Crypto Safekeeping Firms to Its Global Custodian Program
Zodia Custody, Komainu, CloudTech, Zerocap and Rakkar are the first five institutional-friendly crypto custody providers to join the Fireblocks Global Custodian Partner Program.
- The network provides institutions third party custodian options in places like the U.K., Australia, Singapore, the UAE and Japan.
- Next on the list of jurisdictions to cover will be the European Union and Latin America, Fireblocks said.
Crypto custody firm Fireblocks named Zodia Custody, Komainu, CloudTech, Zerocap and Rakkar as the five firms to join its Global Custodian Partner Program, the companies said on Thursday.
The global custodian program provides crypto institutions that use Fireblocks technology with local third-party crypto safekeeping options in their appropriate jurisdiction, be that in the U.K., Australia, Singapore, the UAE and Japan.
Fireblock’s own recently announced New York Trust company application will cater to U.S. clients once approved, the custody firm said.
Many institutions require custodial solutions when it comes to handling crypto. The Fireblocks partner program streamlines customers' digital asset treasury management and offers rapid digital asset transactions and dynamic payment workflows, the firm said in a press release.
As the custodian program grows, the aim is to target places like the European Union and Latin America, said Adam Levine, SVP of corporate development at Fireblocks.
“We don't have a maximum number of custodians per jurisdiction,” Levine said in an interview. “It's very similar to the Fireblocks network and our connectivity to crypto exchanges: you could say having two or three is sufficient, but we've clearly seen that having a large number of really strong crypto exchanges is important for a client base. Learning from that experience, we will definitely expand to add more custodians.”
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.