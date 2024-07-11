Coinbase Unveils Web App to Track Personal On-Chain Wallets
The app is available on both desktops and mobile devices.
- Coinbase is launching an app that lets users track all of their on-chain wallets.
- This is in a continued effort to make access and user experience easier for newcomers to the space.
- The crypto exchange has previously said it plans to turn into a "super app".
Jumping in on a continued effort by wallet makers to simplify access and user experience, particularly for newcomers, Coinbase (COIN) is introducing an app that lets users manage all of their on-chain wallets and activities in one place, the company announced Thursday.
The app will allow users to connect multiple wallets and let them buy, swap, send, stake or mint coins from their wallets. Adopters of the app will also be able to interact with each other.
“Today, many people use manual spreadsheets and need to open multiple browser tabs to track their assets holistically,” Coinbase said in a statement. “Many people also manage several crypto wallets, and until now, achieving a comprehensive view of all their assets in one place has been a challenge.”
The app will be available on both desktops and mobile devices and will also work with smart wallets.
Other wallet providers, such as Exodus, have previously launched similar products as the industry tries to welcome less tech-savvy investors to the space. Cold or decentralized wallets, for instance, can be difficult to navigate at times.
For Coinbase, the new app is another step towards the company's long-term goal of becoming a “super app,” similar to China's popular WeChat. If that continues to be the end goal for the exchange, broadening access to a wider audience is crucial.
