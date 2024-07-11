PlayIconNav
Finance

Coinbase Unveils Web App to Track Personal On-Chain Wallets

The app is available on both desktops and mobile devices.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconJul 11, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 11, 2024 at 4:16 p.m. UTC
16:9 Wallet (Prasanta Sahoo/PIxabay)
Crypto exchange Coinbase is introducing an app that lets users manage all of their on-chain wallets and activities in one place. (Prasanta Sahoo/PIxabay)
  • Coinbase is launching an app that lets users track all of their on-chain wallets.
  • This is in a continued effort to make access and user experience easier for newcomers to the space.
  • The crypto exchange has previously said it plans to turn into a "super app".
    • Jumping in on a continued effort by wallet makers to simplify access and user experience, particularly for newcomers, Coinbase (COIN) is introducing an app that lets users manage all of their on-chain wallets and activities in one place, the company announced Thursday.

    The app will allow users to connect multiple wallets and let them buy, swap, send, stake or mint coins from their wallets. Adopters of the app will also be able to interact with each other.

    “Today, many people use manual spreadsheets and need to open multiple browser tabs to track their assets holistically,” Coinbase said in a statement. “Many people also manage several crypto wallets, and until now, achieving a comprehensive view of all their assets in one place has been a challenge.”

    The app will be available on both desktops and mobile devices and will also work with smart wallets.

    Other wallet providers, such as Exodus, have previously launched similar products as the industry tries to welcome less tech-savvy investors to the space. Cold or decentralized wallets, for instance, can be difficult to navigate at times.

    For Coinbase, the new app is another step towards the company's long-term goal of becoming a “super app,” similar to China's popular WeChat. If that continues to be the end goal for the exchange, broadening access to a wider audience is crucial.

    Edited by Stephen Alpher.

    Helene Braun
    Helene Braun

    Helene is a New York-based reporter covering Wall Street, the rise of the spot bitcoin ETFs and crypto exchanges. She is also the co-host of CoinDesk's Markets Daily show. Helene is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News, YahooFinance and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

