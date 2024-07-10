PlayIconNav
Crypto Investment Firm Hypersphere Unveils $130M Market Fund

The Atlas fund aims to use Wall Street-style strategies to generate returns from investments in the crypto market.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJul 10, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
16:9 Atlas (StockSnap/Pixabay)
Hypersphere's Atlas fund is staffed by alums of Millennium and Bridgewater. (StockSnap/Pixabay)
  • The Atlas fund is staffed by alums of high-frequency trading firm Millennium and hedge fund Bridgewater.
  • Hypersphere intends to employ the multimanager approach used at Millennium and Bridgwater to provide investors with niche trading strategies while keeping volatility low.
    • Cryptocurrency investment firm Hypersphere has unveiled a new fund with $130 million in assets under management (AUM) that will employ Wall Street-style strategies to generate returns from crypto assets.

    The Atlas fund launched in stealth mode in January, funded from Hypersphere's balance sheet. It is staffed by alums of high-frequency trading firm Millennium and hedge fund Bridgewater, according to an emailed announcement on Wednesday.

    Hypersphere intends to employ the multimanager approach used by Millennium and Bridgwater to provide investors with niche trading strategies while keeping volatility low.

    Atlas is also aiming to allow investors to enter and exit quickly through its open-ended liquid fund structure.

    Hypersphere founder Jack Platts described Atlas as "two bets in one:" The first is offering a diversified set of trading strategies, and the second is finding compelling opportunities in the crypto markets.

    "Our hope is that the combined effect of these allows us to create a product where we have the benefit of being in crypto, participating in the growth of the asset class, as well as minimizing volatility through better liquidity and offering steady, stable returns," Platts said in an interview.

    Read More: Digital Asset Trader Auros to Invest Over $50M in Crypto Startups Through Its Newly Established VC Arm

    Edited by Sheldon Reback.


