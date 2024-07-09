Crypto Wallet Provider Exodus Aims to Solve Web3's User-Friendly Issue With 'Passkeys Wallet'

One of the main frictions for the mass adoption of crypto has been the complex user experience. Multiple assets in different blockchains need of separate wallets just to interact with different dapps, remembering 12-word seed phrases and the steep learning curve to navigating Web3 have acted as deterrents for many Web2 users looking to onboard into crypto. To bank the unbanked, crypto needs to streamline the UX like the Web2 apps such as Instagram or Facebook. Exodus is looking to do precisely that for newcomers to the industry.