Stablecoins, Miners Outperform as $18B Gets Wiped Out From Crypto in June: JPMorgan
Spot bitcoin ETFs saw their second worst month since launching in the U.S., with an estimated $662 million of net outflows, the report said.
- The total crypto market cap declined by 8% in June, the bank said, noting that March 2024 might have been the peak of the current cycle.
- JPMorgan noted that spot bitcoin ETFs saw their second-worst month since launch, with an estimated $662 million of net outflows.
- The market cap of the U.S.-listed miners grew almost 20% as the sector re-rated due to AI-related power use cases, the report said.
The total cryptocurrency market cap fell by 8% in June to around $2.25 trillion, giving back most of the gains from May, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report on Monday.
“Tokens, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) all saw market cap contraction in June,” analyst Kenneth Worthington wrote.
The move is in contrast to traditional markets as the S&P 500 index gained 4% for the month, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq climbed 6%, the bank noted. The CoinDesk 20 index {{CD20}} fell almost 20% in June.
However, it's not all doom and gloom for the digital assets sector. Stablecoins outperformed the rest of the crypto ecosystem in June, and their market cap was flat to slightly higher, the report said, with the appreciation driven primarily by tether (USDT).
Bitcoin miners were also an outlier. The total market cap of the publicly listed bitcoin (BTC) miners grew 19% as these companies benefited from gains due to “artificial intelligence-related power use cases.” Core Scientific (CORZ) recently inked a 12-year, 200 megawatt (MW) deal with cloud computing firm CoreWeave to provide AI-related infrastructure, which triggered a re-rating of the sector and a wave of mergers and acquisitions.
The bank noted that the data suggests that daily spot crypto trading volumes fell as much as 18% versus the previous month, and “it now appears that March 2024 was the peak for the crypto ecosystem in the current cycle both from a valuation and volume perspective.”
JPMorgan added that spot bitcoin ETFs saw their second worst month in terms of flows since launching, and estimates that the 10 U.S. spot ETFs saw $662 million of sales over the month.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.