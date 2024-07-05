Mt. Gox Begins Repayments in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash
The defunct crypto exchange announced last month that it will begin repayments in July.
- The long-term impact of the repayments may be less severe, said WOO X COO Willy Chuang.
- Mt. Gox was one the leading crypto exchange, handling over 70% of bitcoin transactions in the early years.
Mt. Gox said on Friday that it has started repayments to customers, ending a near 10-year long wait for some users to get their crypto back.
The defunct crypto exchange was once the world’s top crypto exchange, handling over 70% of all bitcoin (BTC) transactions in its early years.
The exchange went bankrupt after a hack in early 2014 resulting in the loss of an estimated 740,000 bitcoin.
The news of the repayments added selling pressure on bitcoin and the larger crypto market after Mt. Gox announced last month its intention to start repayments in July.
"Mt. Gox moved 47,228 BTC, signaling the start of their repayment process, which has caused some market fear due to the large potential sell-off...However, it's worth noting that despite these concerns, the long-term impact may be less severe as the market gradually absorbs the selling pressure," said Willy Chuang, COO of crypto exchange WOO X.
Bitcoin plunged to $54,000 earlier during the day, its lowest level in five months. The freefall led to over $580 million in bullish bets being liquidated.
UPDATE (July 5, 06:40 UTC): Adds additional information and market background.
UPDATE (July 5, 07:00 UTC): Adds analyst comment and bullet points.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.