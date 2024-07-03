Mantra to Tokenize $500M Real Estate Assets for UAE Builder MAG Group
In March, the Middle-East-focused Mantra raised $11 million for its real-world tokenization efforts.
- The firm will tokenize the real estate assets in several tranches.
- Investors will earn yields through stablecoins and OM tokens.
Mantra Chain will tokenize $500 million worth of assets of Dubai-based real estate developer MAG Group, the firms said in a press release shared with CoinDesk.
Mantra, which is focused on the Middle East, will tokenize the assets in multiple tranches. The first tranche will include a residential project, Keturah Reserve, which is being built by MAG in Meydan, Dubai. The tranche will also package a $75 million mega-mansion at ‘The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside’ development.
Investors will earn yield through stablecoins and Mantra's OM token. They are expected to have receive yields of 8% from the stablecoins and be granted additional OM tokens.
"The specifics of the yield, such as which stablecoin will be used and the amount of OM to be allocated, are under discussion among MAG and Mantra," the companies said, adding that they will start the final discussions in the coming weeks.
At the time of writing, OM was trading at 84 cents, after touching an all-time high of over a dollar in June, according to CoinMarketCap.
Crypto firms have been pushing for tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) as another use for crypto and blockchain. Although the trend has garnered support from some traditional industries, broad adoption is likely to take time. Recently, McKinsey noted that the market for tokenized assets may reach $4 trillion by 2030 in an optimistic scenario, and warned that mass adoption for RWA is still far away.
In March, Mantra raised $11 million for real-world tokenization. The firm was in the final stages of securing licensures from Dubai’s crypto regulator VARA, founder John Patrick Mullin told CoinDesk in March.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.