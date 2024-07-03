Bitcoin Bottom Is Near as Miners Capitulating Near FTX Implosion Level: CryptoQuant
Miner capitulation levels are now comparable with those in end of 2022, which was the market bottom after FTX implosion, CryptoQuant said.
- Bitcoin miner capitulation metrics are approaching the same level as the market bottom following the FTX crash in late 2022.
- Daily miner revenue has dropped to $29 million from $79 million following the bitcoin halving earlier this year.
- The hashrate has slumped by 7.7% since the halving as inefficient miners turn off their equipment.
Bitcoin (BTC) miners are showing signs of capitulation, an event that is typically tied to a market bottom after the world's largest cryptocurrency endured a 13% plight over the past 30 days.
Bitcoin is currently trading at $60,300 after sliding by 3% on Wednesday. This level has acted as a critical support since April, with bitcoin bouncing three times from this region before heading back towards the $70,000 mark.
Data provider CryptoQuant believes this is likely to happen again in the near future as numerous signs point towards capitulation following a period of intense sell pressure.
Two signs of miner capitulation are dwindling hashrate and mining revenue by hash (hashprice), both of which are down significantly this month, with hash rate plunging by 7.7% since the halving at hashprice nearing all-time lows. Hashrate is the mining power in the Bitcoin network, and hash price refers to the revenue miners earn from a unit of hashrate.
Miners are also experiencing a hit to their daily revenue, which fell to $29 million today from $79 million on March 6. This has led to miners turning off equipment and the subsequent drop in hashrate.
"Miners have been hit by a 63% decline in daily revenues due to the halving and the collapse of transaction fees to 3.2% of total revenue," CryptoQuant said in a report.
Miner capitulation levels are now comparable with those in December 2022, which was the market bottom following the demise of FTX.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.