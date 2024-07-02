Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Leads $85M Seed Investment Into Open-Source AI Platform Sentient
The project aims to address concerns about the proliferation of AI whereby the underlying code is concentrated in the hands of a few superpowers like Google or Meta.
- Sentient's platform will be built on Polygon, representing an expansion of the Ethereum scaler into AI.
- The round was co-led by Pantera Capital and Framework Ventures.
Peter Thiel's venture capital firm Founders Fund has co-led a huge $85 million seed round investment in open-source AI development platform Sentient.
Sentient's platform will be built on Polygon, representing an expansion of the Ethereum scaler into AI. Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal is one of Sentient's core contributors.
Open-source code is that which is shared publicly allowing anyone to use it and is something of a backbone of the blockchain technology that powers cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.
"By building an open platform for AGI development, we aim to ensure that the benefits of AI are distributed equitably and that its development aligns with the interests of humanity as a whole," Nailwal said in an emailed announcement on Tuesday.
Sentient will enter the testnet phase this quarter., using the funds from this seed round to develop its platform and attract talent from AI research and blockchain engineering to its team.
The round was co-led by Pantera Capital and Framework Ventures and included participation from multiple other high-profile investors such as Robot Ventures, Delphi, Republic, and Arrington Capital.
