Circle Snags First Stablecoin License Under EU's New MiCA Crypto Rules

“Personally, I feel a little bit of a semi-parental relationship with MiCA because in some ways it was accelerated by my prior life and my prior project, Libra Diem,” Disparate said in an interview. “MiCA is both vindicating of the industry and its permanence, but it's also clear that there is no more shortcuts, at least not in the third-largest economy in the world. Gone are the days where you could operate in a regulatory haven or in the shadows and then expect to have liberal and free access to consumers and market participants.”