Prime Broker Hidden Road Adds Major Crypto Exchanges, Expands Use of BlackRock’s BUIDL Token

“Previously, a client could only post bitcoin as collateral and Hidden Road would provide margin financing to trade on the CME. But of course the bitcoin didn't earn interest. Now they can still do that, but they could also post BUIDL as collateral and we'll fund them dollars on the CME. The difference is that with BUIDL, they earn interest,” he said. “As far as we know, we are the only clearing firm that allows customers to post digital assets as margin to trade on the CME.”