VanEck Files for Solana ETF, SOL Rises 6%
It marks the first Solana ETF to be filed in the U.S. six days after a similar product launched in Canada.
- SOL is trading at $148, which has jumped by 6% since the filing went live.
- It marks the first Solana ETF registration in the U.S.
Asset manager VanEck has filed an S-1 registration form for a Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), prompting SOL to jump by more than 6%.
It marks the first ETF registration for Solana in the U.S. six days after a similar product launched in Canada.
The SEC approved the first spot bitcoin (BTC) ETFin February while an ether ETF appears to be on the near horizon. Analysts are predicting that ETH ETFs would lure $5 billion of net inflows in the first five months.
VanEck underwent a similar process when initially filing for its ether (ETH) ETF.
