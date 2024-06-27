Decentralized Exchange Bluefin to Roll Out Token After Securing $17M in Total Funding

The BLUE token will have a maximum supply of 1 billion and an initial circulating supply of 116 million, according to a tokenomics document seen by CoinDesk. Investors and Bluefin's team will have a three-year vesting period with a lockup that will expire one year after the initial roll-out next month. It also plans to allocate 32.5% of the token for user incentives that will include airdrops, trading rewards, liquidity provisions and future growth initiatives, according to the document.