Bitcoin Miner Marathon Mined $15M Worth Kaspa Tokens to Diversify Revenue

Marathon started mining Kaspa in September of last year after bringing the first mining computer online. The miner has bought 60 petahash worth of mining machines that can generate profit margins of up to 95%, according to the statement. Marathon has 30 petahash worth of mining rigs operational in its Texas sites; the rest will be online by the third quarter. The company has mined 93 million KAS, which is valued at about $15 million.