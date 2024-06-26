PlayIconNav
Finance

Animoca Looks to Go Public in Hong Kong or Middle East in 2025: Report

The prominent Web3 investor has held talks with investment banks but has yet to finalize an adviser.

By Parikshit Mishra
AccessTimeIconJun 26, 2024 at 1:25 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 26, 2024 at 1:27 p.m. UTC
Yat Siu, co-founder of Animoca Brands at Consensus 2023 (CoinDesk)
Yat Siu, co-founder of Animoca Brands at Consensus 2023 (CoinDesk)

Animoca Brands is looking to go public in 2025, the Information reported on Wednesday.

The Web3 giant is considering Hong Kong or the Middle East for a potential listing, the report said, citing Animoca co-founder Yat Siu. Siu added that the firm has held talks with investment banks but has not hired an adviser yet.

    • The firm, known for investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and crypto gaming companies, has yet to finalize the location for a possible initial public offering (IPO).

    Animoca was valued at $5.9 billion during its last raise in 2022.

    Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.


