Animoca Looks to Go Public in Hong Kong or Middle East in 2025: Report
The prominent Web3 investor has held talks with investment banks but has yet to finalize an adviser.
Animoca Brands is looking to go public in 2025, the Information reported on Wednesday.
The Web3 giant is considering Hong Kong or the Middle East for a potential listing, the report said, citing Animoca co-founder Yat Siu. Siu added that the firm has held talks with investment banks but has not hired an adviser yet.
The firm, known for investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and crypto gaming companies, has yet to finalize the location for a possible initial public offering (IPO).
Animoca was valued at $5.9 billion during its last raise in 2022.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.