Jump's Kariya, Who Went From Intern to Crypto Leader, Is Leaving Trading Giant

His appointment as president was announced in 2021. The company faced a series of setbacks in the aftermath. The Wormhole cryptocurrency bridge that Jump backed was hacked in early 2022 to the tune of more than $300 million, prompting Jump to replenish losses out of its own pocket. And then Do Kwon's Terra/Luna project blew up, leading to criminal charges again Kwon. U.S. officials say Jump earned more than $1 billion from that ecosystem before it fell apart.