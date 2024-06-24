Don't Tell Anyone, but Private Blockchains Handle Over $1.5T of Securities Financing a Month

Wall Street titans like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are reluctant to share specific data when it comes to areas like repo trading. JPMorgan reportedly processes up to $2 billion of transactions a day on its Onyx blockchain, which allows its clients to “settle repo transactions worth billions of dollars within minutes, using smart contracts to tokenize and deliver cash and collateral on a single ledger,” Nikhil Sharma, head of growth at Onyx Digital Assets, said in an email.