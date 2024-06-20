Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Acquires 11.9K More Bitcoin for $786M

Saylor and MicroStrategy started accumulating the largest and oldest cryptocurrency in 2020 and since have attempted to spearhead a movement to adopt BTC as a reserve asset for other corporate treasuries. While a handful of companies have added modest amounts of bitcoin to their balance sheet, of particular note is U.S.-listed Semler Scientific (SMLR), which over the past three weeks has not only added bitcoin as a relatively sizable treasury asset, but – in similar fashion to MicroStrategy – is attempting to tap capital markets to buy bitcoin in amounts far larger than what its current market cap might indicate.