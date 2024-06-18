Ether ETF's Lack of Staking Won't Dampen Strong Institutional Demand, 21Shares' Ophelia Snyder Says

"For example, there could be months when the unstaking period is six or nine days, and that range can be so wide, it changes your liquidity requirements," Snyder said. "And it doesn't just jump from nine to 22 days. It actually slowly extends and if you monitor these things, there are data inputs that you can use to manage that portfolio such that you're doing the right things in terms of maximizing returns while minimizing the probability of a liquidity issue."