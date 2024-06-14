MicroStrategy Increases Convertible Note Offering by 40% to $700M in Bitcoin Splurge

The notes, available to institutional investors in a private offering, will be unsecured, senior obligations and mature in June 2032, the company said in a Friday press release . The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company also granted initial buyers an option to purchase an additional $100 million of notes within 13 days of the first issuance. The company expects to close the offering on Monday. The proceedings of the issuance will be used to acquire more bitcoin and for general corporate affairs.