MicroStrategy Proposes $500M Convertible Notes to Boost Bitcoin Stash

The notes will be unsecured, senior obligations of MicroStrategy, and interest will be paid semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on December 15, 2024. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there is no guarantee about when or on what terms it may be completed. Subject to certain conditions, the company may redeem for cash all or a portion of the notes on or after June 20, 2029.