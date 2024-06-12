Donald Trump Says He Wants All Remaining Bitcoin to Be 'Made in USA'
Early Tuesday Trump met executives from Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining firm CleanSpark Inc. and Riot Platforms.
- Donald Trump wants to mine all the remaining BTC in the U.S.
- The Republican presidential candidate sees BTC as the last line of defense against a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he wants all the remaining bitcoin to be made in the U.S., reiterating that it will help the country become energy-dominant.
"Bitcoin mining may be our last line of defense against a CBDC. Biden’s hatred of Bitcoin only helps China, Russia, and the Radical Communist Left. We want all the remaining Bitcoin to be MADE IN THE USA!!! It will help us be ENERGY DOMINANT," Trump said in a late-night post on the social media platform Truth Social.
Trump's post likely indicates he'd like to see more bitcoin mining done by U.S. companies using local resources. Current mining hotspots are China, Central Asian countries, El Salvador, and some European countries such as Germany, data shows.
Early Tuesday, Trump, the first U.S. presidential candidate to accept crypto donations, met with executives of Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining firm CleanSpark Inc. and Riot Platforms. The former President reportedly told the attendees at the Mar-a-Lago event that miners help stabilize the grid's energy supply.
Bitcoin's supply is capped at 21 million, which is scheduled to be mined through the year 2140, according to Coingecko. As of now, 90% of the supply has been mined.
