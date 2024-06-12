Fed Holds Policy Steady, but Sees Just One Rate Cut This Year

Earlier today, the U.S. Consumer Price Index report for May showed an unexpected slowdown in inflation last month. The news sent crypto, stock and bond markets sharply higher as traders ratcheted upward their expectations for the commencement of Fed rate cuts. The hawkish change to the 2024 rate outlook has taken some of the steam out of the bitcoin (BTC) rally, taking the price to $69,100, still up 3.5% over the past 24 hours.