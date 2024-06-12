PlayIconNav
Bitcoin Miners Cash in on BTC Rally as Exchange Transfers Hit Two-Month High

Among those selling, Marathon Digital offloaded 1,400 BTC worth nearly $100 million since the start of the month.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconJun 12, 2024 at 3:39 p.m. UTC
BTC flow from miners to exchanges (CryptoQuant)
  • $209 million worth of BTC transfers from miners to exchanges coincided with a move from $70,000 to $66,000.
  • Marathon Digital has sold 1,400 bitcoin worth $98 million since the start of June.
  • OTC volume also spiked to a two-month high.
    • Transfers from bitcoin (BTC) mining pools to exchanges reached a two-month high this week as BTC hovered around its local high $70,000, according to a report by CryptoQuant.

    Selling via over-the-counter (OTC) desks also spiked as miners look to cash in on their holdings following the bitcoin halving, which caused a drop in daily mining revenue. Miners sold at least 1,200 BTC on June 10, the highest daily total in two months.

    Daily miner revenue (CryptoQuant)
    Daily miner revenue (CryptoQuant)

    The prior day, miners sent more than 3,000 BTC ($209 million) to exchanges with the majority of that coming from the btc.com mining pool into Binance. The spike in transfers coincided with a temporary correction in bitcoin as it fell from $70,000 to $66,000 before rebounding days later.

    Selling activity among bitcoin miners in the U.S. has also increased with Marathon Digital (MARA) selling 1,400 BTC ($98 million) since the start of the month.

    Daily revenue for miners stands at $35 million, down 55% from the peak of $78 million in March, the report added. The reduction in revenue can be attributed to lower transaction fees after the halving.

    Edited by Stephen Alpher.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

