Tether Expects to Invest Over $1B in Deals in the Next Year: Bloomberg
Tether's focus for investment is financial infrastructure, AI and biotech, CEO Paolo Ardoino said in an interview.
- Tether invests most of its reserves in U.S. treasury bills and other securities to return billions in profit.
- Ardoino said it will allocate a percentage of this for deals.
Stablecoin developer Tether's investment arm expects to make deals worth $1 billion in the next year, CEO Paolo Ardoino has said, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.
Tether's focus for investment is financial infrastructure, AI and biotech, Ardoino said in an interview. The company has also invested around $2 billion in these areas in the last two years, a trend it expects to continue.
As the operator of the world's largest stablecoin USDT, Tether invests most of its reserves in U.S. treasury bills and other securities to return billions in profit. Ardoino said it will allocate a percentage of this for deals.
"It's all about investing in technology that helps with disintermediation with traditional finance," he said. "Less reliance on big tech companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft."
Among Tether's most notable investments to date are its $200 million majority stake in brain-computer interface company Blackrock Neurotech and its association with data cloud provider Northern Data Group.
Tether did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for further comment.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.