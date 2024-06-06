Robinhood to Buy Crypto Exchange Bitstamp in Effort to Expand Outside the U.S.
The all-cash deal is valued at $200 million and is expected to close in the first half of 2025.
- Trading platform Robinhood has agreed to buy U.K.-based crypto exchange Bitstamp for $200 million in cash.
- U.K.-based Bitstamp was founded in 2011 and is one of the largest crypto exchanges in Europe.
- The acquisition is hoped to allow Robinhood to expand its crypto presence globally and attract institutional clientele.
Trading platform Robinhood (HOOD) has agreed to acquire crypto exchange Bitstamp as it looks to expand its crypto presence globally and attract institutional clients through new product offerings, the company announced Tuesday.
The $200 million all-cash deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025, according to the press release. Barclays Capital and Galaxy Digital advised Robinhood and Bitstamp on the sale, the firms said.
“The acquisition of Bitstamp is a major step in growing our crypto business," said Johann Kerbrat, general manager of Robinhood Crypto "Bitstamp’s highly trusted and long standing global exchange has shown resilience through market cycles … Through this strategic combination, we are better positioned to expand our footprint outside of the U.S. and welcome institutional customers to Robinhood.”
Bitstamp is a U.K.-based crypto exchange that was founded in 2011 and quickly became one of the largest crypto exchanges in Europe. It currently offers spot trading of over 85 cryptocurrencies as well as other crypto products including institutional lending and staking, among others. It is one of the most regulated on the market, holding more than 50 licenses and registrations globally, according to the release. It also undergoes regular audits by a global Big Four accounting firm.
Robinhood started offering crypto trading to clients in the European Union in December.
“Bringing Bitstamp's platform and expertise into Robinhood’s ecosystem will give users an enhanced trading experience with a continuing commitment to compliance, security, and customer-centricity,” said JB Graftieaux, CEO of Bitstamp, who along with the rest of the leadership team will remain in place following the sale.
The deal could ramp up the competition in the crypto exchange market as Robinhood's international expansion may take more market share from the likes of Coinbase (COIN), which is also pushing to grow outside of North America.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.