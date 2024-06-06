PlayIconNav
BTC
$71,067.09+0.59%
ETH
$3,831.93+1.02%
BNB
$717.46+2.72%
SOL
$172.64+0.14%
XRP
$0.52586012-0.17%
DOGE
$0.16297185+0.40%
CD20
$2,508.23+0.41%
TON
$7.32+0.20%
ADA
$0.45930727+0.18%
SHIB
$0.00002572+0.24%
AVAX
$36.76+1.79%
WBTC
$71,152.45+0.73%
Ad
Finance

Robinhood to Buy Crypto Exchange Bitstamp in Effort to Expand Outside the U.S.

The all-cash deal is valued at $200 million and is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconJun 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. UTC
Johann Kerbrat (on left), GM of Robinhood Crypto (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)
Johann Kerbrat (on left), GM of Robinhood Crypto (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)
  • Trading platform Robinhood has agreed to buy U.K.-based crypto exchange Bitstamp for $200 million in cash.
  • U.K.-based Bitstamp was founded in 2011 and is one of the largest crypto exchanges in Europe.
  • The acquisition is hoped to allow Robinhood to expand its crypto presence globally and attract institutional clientele.
VolumeMuteUnmute

Binance Fired Investigator Who Uncovered Client Market Manipulation; 'Boden' Memecoin Surges

  • Robinhood Is Unlikely to Win in a 'Full-On Battle' With the SEC: Legal Expert
    00:59
    Robinhood Is Unlikely to Win in a 'Full-On Battle' With the SEC: Legal Expert
  • What Happens if ETH Is Deemed a Security?
    20:00
    What Happens if ETH Is Deemed a Security?
  • Binance CEO Calls on Nigeria to Release Detained Executive; Galaxis Raises $10M
    02:13
    Binance CEO Calls on Nigeria to Release Detained Executive; Galaxis Raises $10M
  • Robinhood Shares Fall After Wells Notice From SEC; Crypto's Guard Against Hacks
    02:23
    Robinhood Shares Fall After Wells Notice From SEC; Crypto's Guard Against Hacks

    • Trading platform Robinhood (HOOD) has agreed to acquire crypto exchange Bitstamp as it looks to expand its crypto presence globally and attract institutional clients through new product offerings, the company announced Tuesday.

    The $200 million all-cash deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025, according to the press release. Barclays Capital and Galaxy Digital advised Robinhood and Bitstamp on the sale, the firms said.

    “The acquisition of Bitstamp is a major step in growing our crypto business," said Johann Kerbrat, general manager of Robinhood Crypto "Bitstamp’s highly trusted and long standing global exchange has shown resilience through market cycles … Through this strategic combination, we are better positioned to expand our footprint outside of the U.S. and welcome institutional customers to Robinhood.”

    Bitstamp is a U.K.-based crypto exchange that was founded in 2011 and quickly became one of the largest crypto exchanges in Europe. It currently offers spot trading of over 85 cryptocurrencies as well as other crypto products including institutional lending and staking, among others. It is one of the most regulated on the market, holding more than 50 licenses and registrations globally, according to the release. It also undergoes regular audits by a global Big Four accounting firm.

    Robinhood started offering crypto trading to clients in the European Union in December.

    “Bringing Bitstamp's platform and expertise into Robinhood’s ecosystem will give users an enhanced trading experience with a continuing commitment to compliance, security, and customer-centricity,” said JB Graftieaux, CEO of Bitstamp, who along with the rest of the leadership team will remain in place following the sale.

    The deal could ramp up the competition in the crypto exchange market as Robinhood's international expansion may take more market share from the likes of Coinbase (COIN), which is also pushing to grow outside of North America.

    Edited by Stephen Alpher.

    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Helene Braun
    Helene Braun

    Helene is a New York-based reporter covering Wall Street, the rise of the spot bitcoin ETFs and crypto exchanges. She is also the co-host of CoinDesk's Markets Daily show. Helene is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News, YahooFinance and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

    Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter