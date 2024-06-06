PlayIconNav
Kraken Said to be Raising Over $100M Pre-IPO Funding: Bloomberg

Kraken is looking to raise more than $100 million and this may be completed by the end of this year, Bloomberg reported.

By Ian Allison
AccessTimeIconJun 6, 2024 at 5:38 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 6, 2024 at 5:40 p.m. UTC
Kraken Crypto App
“We’re not insulated from the broader macro and economic environment,” Thomas Perfumo, Kraken's head of strategy, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Tuesday. (PiggyBank, Unsplash)

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is said to be in talks for pre-IPO funding, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the firm’s plans.

Kraken is looking to raise more than $100 million, which may be completed by the end of this year, Bloomberg said.

    • There have been rumblings about Kraken’s aspirations to go public for the last few years. The firm has been busy dealing with accusations brought last year by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it operated an unregistered platform and improperly mixed customer funds.

    A spokeswoman declined to comment on the raise but said, "We are always exploring strategic paths towards Kraken's Mission: accelerating the global adoption of crypto. We remain fully focused on investing in this goal."

